J-K: Police conducted 541 cordon-search ops in Jammu in 2025; no active terrorist presence

Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) Intensive security and crime-control measures remained in force in Jammu, with police conducting 541 cordon-and-search operations and 1,093 long-range patrols in 2025, while reporting no active terrorist presence in the district, a senior police officer said.

Presenting the annual crime and security review, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh said 4,134 FIRs were registered during the year -- the lowest figure in the last five years -- reflecting effective preventive policing.

"The police ensured security and anti-terror measures remained in force throughout the year. There is no active terrorist presence in Jammu district. To maintain this security environment, 541 cordon-and-search operations and 1,093 long-range patrols were conducted during the year," Singh told reporters here.

"The reduction of 288 cases (since last year) was attributed to preventive action, Public Safety Act and PIT-NDPS detentions, proactive bail contesting, preliminary enquiries under BNSS," he said, also highlighting sustained deployments during Operation Sindoor and in flash-flood relief.

Police disposed of 5,122 cases, including 1,968 old and 3,154 new ones, marking the highest disposal rate in five years, he said.

Under a zero-tolerance policy against organised crime, police identified 123 hardcore criminals and gangsters, registered 59 FIRs against them, arrested 67 accused and recovered 49 illegal weapons, Singh said, adding, "One accused was detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)." Highlighting the anti-narcotics campaign under Operation Sanjeevani, the SSP said 204 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases were registered, with 309 persons arrested and 48 convictions secured.

"Over 15 kg of heroin worth about Rs 60 crore in the international market, along with ganja, poppy straw and opium, were seized, while four properties were attached and 23 drug-linked illegal structures were demolished," Singh said.

In cybercrime-related matters, police registered 36 FIRs, disposed of 708 complaints and secured financial relief of over Rs 11.9 crore through refunds and lien-marking. "As many as 746 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 1.75 crore were recovered and returned to owners," he said.

The SSP said thefts of around Rs 20 crore in total were reported in 2025, out of which nearly Rs 10-crore worth of assets were recovered and restored to respective owners, achieving a recovery rate of around 50 per cent -- the highest in five years.

The SSP said more than 6,000 police personnel were trained during the year in new criminal laws, NDPS, cybercrime, counter-terrorism, law and order, and digital policing.

All major events in 2025, including national days, pilgrimages, elections and VVIP visits, were managed peacefully without any major law and order incident, he added.