J-K Police conducts special drive to prosecute vehicles plying without valid documents

Srinagar, Dec 12 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday launched a special enforcement drive against vehicles operating without mandatory transfer of ownership documents after sale or purchase -- a move aimed at preventing misuse of non-transferred or non-local registrations.

The drive was carried across several districts in the Valley, police said, adding that teams were deployed to identify and impound vehicles that have not been transferred in the name of the new owner after sale, along with vehicles bearing outside-state registration plying without proper documentation.

Police teams at multiple checkpoints in the districts inspected vehicles for proper documentation and updated ownership records.

The drive forms part of a broader campaign against traffic violations and improper vehicle documentation, they said.

The initiative aims to streamline vehicle ownership records, prevent misuse of non-transferred or non-local registrations, and enhance overall road safety across the district, according to officials.

During the checking drive, multiple vehicles were intercepted and verified, and those lacking mandatory ownership-transfer documents or valid papers were seized on the spot, they said.

The police have appealed to vehicle owners to complete mandatory transfer formalities immediately after purchasing a vehicle and to keep all valid documents readily available. PTI SSB ARB ARB