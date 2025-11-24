J-K: Police conducts surprise checks of hospital lockers in Srinagar, Pulwama

Srinagar, Nov 24 (PTI) Police on Monday carried out surprise inspection of hospital lockers in Pulwama and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir as part of heightened vigilance in the wake of the November 10 Delhi blast and the recovery of arms and ammunition linked to the "white collar" terror module.

"In line with ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in health institutions and security protocols within the city, Srinagar police, in coordination with medical officers from the health department, carried out inspections of lockers used by doctors and staff across district and private hospitals, medical colleges, PHCs (primary health centres) and health facilities," a police spokesman said.

Similar checks were conducted in Pulwama district, he added.

On November 8, arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle, were recovered from the locker of a doctor at Government Medical College, Anantnag, ticking off authorities on the presence of an alleged terror module.

"The inspections were aimed at preventing misuse of lockers for unauthorised storage of illegal or hazardous materials and strengthening internal security within medical institutions," the spokesman said.

He said all racks and lockers were thoroughly examined, and staff were reminded to maintain proper records and ensure that lockers are used strictly for official purposes.

Authorities have reiterated that such inspections will be conducted regularly as part of routine vigilance to maintain a security in hospitals.

Meanwhile, Srinagar police also carried out thorough inspections of chemical and fertiliser shops across the city, officials said.

"The drive aims to prevent the misuse of chemicals and fertilisers for unlawful purposes and to ensure that all dealers comply with safety and documentation regulations," the spokesman said.

He said the shop owners were briefed on the increased security measures and urged to remain vigilant, report suspicious transactions, and maintain complete transparency. PTI MIJ ARB ARB