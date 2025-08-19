J-K: Police detains elder sister after 14-year-old girl found murdered in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Two days after a 14-year-old girl's body was discovered by locals in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, her elder sister has been detained for the murder, police said.

According to police, the girl killed the victim in a fit of rage.

The body was found on August 17 in the bushes at the Batsar-Sehpora area, triggering outrage among residents.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, said a case was registered and a special investigation team (SIT) was formed after the body's discovery.

Forensic experts examined the scene and CCTV footage of the area was analysed which showed that the victim had gone out with her elder sister.

The sister initially claimed that the victim was abducted by some people. However, upon thorough investigation it was found that her statements were not in line with the evidence and the sequence of events, Poswal said.

"We undertook a technical examination of the CCTV footage at their residence as well as on the main road which connects to the area where the body was found," the officer said.

He said the accused sister tried to divert the investigation by naming another person. "But when we checked the person's call data records, we found that he was not present in the area for two days," Poswal said.

During questioning, the girl admitted to hitting her sister with a rod after they had punched each other. Fearing consequences when her sister fainted, she struck her on the head again, leading to her death, the SSP said.

"She then threw the rod in the fields. Police recovered the blood-stained weapon from the spot after her disclosure," he added.

"We also recovered the blood-stained clothes that she changed at her cousin's place. Plucked hairs were also recovered from the victim's hands that belonged to her elder sister. It has now been sent for forensic examination," the SSP said.

Poswal said the police has formally detained the accused sister under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"Further investigation is underway and the girl will be produced in a juvenile justice court," he said and confirmed that at no stage of the investigation the evidence was examined in isolation.

"The forensic experts and a magistrate were with the police team at all times," the SSP said.

He also said that further investigation in progress and details will be shared soon. PTI SSB OZ OZ