J-K Police detains ex-journalist for allegedly disseminating extremist content

Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday detained a former journalist for allegedly disseminating extremist and distorted content on social media to disturb the peace, promote secessionist ideology, and present India "in a bad shape", a spokesperson said.

In a continued effort to curb the misuse of social media for radical activities and to save the Kashmiri youth from becoming the fodder of terrorism by following radical social media handles, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) detained a radical social media user, a CIK spokesperson said.

The spokesperson identified the person as Hilal Mir alias Hilal Saqi, a resident of Bemina Srinagar. Mir has worked with several local and national dailies during his career as a journalist.

The former journalist was detained along with digital devices which included a mobile phone and a laptop, the spokesman said.

The radical social media user, operating social media X-Handle 'hilal mir' and Facebook account 'Mir Hilal' used to disseminate "extremist/ distorted" content with an intention to disturb peace and "promote disaffection and secessionist ideology and present India in a bad shape", he said.

The social media abuser was also found to be actively engaged in posting and sharing content "aimed at inciting sentiments among young minds and instigating secessionist sentiment by portraying Kashmiris as victims of systemic extermination", he said.

The spokesman said Mir's posts reflect a "veiled attempt" to cultivate public resentment which is a threat to security and sovereignty of the country.

"A preliminary inspection of the 'digital devices' revealed access to the radical account along with incriminating materials and other extremist/ distorted content/ propaganda," he said.

During preliminary analysis, the suspect was also found in touch with some suspected foreign-based cell numbers involved in suspicious activities, presumably taking dictation from the adversary for disturbing the peace and tranquility in the valley which is a matter of investigation, he added.

The suspect has been brought within the ambit of investigation and further probe is in progress, the spokesman said.