J-K Police directs VDGs to report suspicious movements, drone activity along Pakistan border

Jammu, Apr 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday directed Village Defence Guards to keep a close watch on suspicious movements of anti-national elements and any drone activity along the border with Pakistan in Jammu district and inform the forces, officials said.

They also called for strong inter-agency synergy to secure the region.

"Village Defence Guard (VDG) members were specifically instructed to immediately report suspicious movements of anti-national elements or any drone activity near the International Border to senior formations," a senior officer said.

These instructions were conveyed during a series of meetings chaired by Superintendent of Police Brijesh Sharma in areas along the International Border, including Pargwal, Garkhal and Kanachak in the Akhnoor sector.

The meetings focused on sensitising the Village Defence Guard members to the prevailing security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

They were deemed necessary in view of threats of cross-border infiltration and the increasing number of terror incidents in the Jammu region, the officials said.

Emphasis was laid on remaining vigilant and maintaining close coordination with security forces, they added.

To enhance coordination and response, officers from the Indian Army and the Border Security Force were also present during the interactions.

A meeting was also held with members of the nomadic population in the Lower Rajpura area to address their concerns and encourage their participation in maintaining local security awareness.