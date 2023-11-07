J-K police file charge sheet against two persons affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen

Jammu, Nov 7 (PTI) Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against two persons affiliated with proscribed group Hizbul Mujahideen in a case related to their alleged terror activities in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir this year, an official said.

The charge sheet against Mohd Yousuf Chouhan and Mohd Amin was filed at the fast-track court of NIA in Doda district. The case was filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), he said.

Mohd Yousuf Chouhan was arrested on May 27 with a Chinese grenade in the Cherji area of Kishtwar. His associate, Mohammad Amin, was arrested later, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said police have diligently investigated the matter and gathered substantial evidence to support the charges brought forth in the case.