J-K: Police file chargesheet against 40 persons involved in 'anti-national' activities

Srinagar, Dec 14 (PTI) A chargesheet has been filed by police against 40 persons allegedly involved in anti-national a activities in Kashmir, an official said here on Sunday.

A police spokesman said it has presented challan in a case registered this year under Egress and Internal Movement Control Ordinance (EIMCO) against 40 accused persons involved in anti-national activities, including crossing to Pakistan for illegal arms training.

"The challan was submitted before the competent court after completion of investigation," the spokesman said. PTI MIJ DV DV