J-K Police foil terror plot, 3 held with weapons in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday foiled a terror plot by arresting three people, including a non-local, from Srinagar and seizing arms and ammunition from them, an official said.

According to a police spokesperson, a motorcycle without a registration number was intercepted during routine checking near Mamta Chowk in the Dalgate area of the city.

When signalled to stop, the rider and two pillion passengers tried to flee, but were tactfully apprehended by alert personnel, he said.

Those arrested were identified as Shah Mutayib and Kamran Hassan Shah -- both residents of Koolipora Khanyar locality of Srinagar -- and Mohammad Nadeem, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh presently residing at Kawa Mohalla, Khanyar.

During their search, a country-made pistol and nine live rounds were seized, the spokesperson said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused were planning to carry out a terror-related act in the locality using the recovered weapon and ammunition, he said.

A case has been registered at the Khanyar Police Station under various sections of the Arms Act, UAPA, and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB RHL