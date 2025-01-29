J-K Police helps people in distress across Kashmir amid heavy snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Police on Friday provided prompt assistance to people in distress across Kashmir, including pregnant women and patients, amid heavy snowfall in the valley.

In central Kashmir's Budgam district, Police Station Khag received a distress call regarding a pregnant woman from Kokerbagh who had developed severe pain and required immediate medical attention. Acting promptly, a team rushed to the location and safely evacuated the woman to Khag Hospital for medical treatment, a police spokesperson said.

In another instance, Police Station Charar-i-Sharief responded swiftly to the request for the urgent shifting of a pregnant woman. The police team evacuated her to the nearest healthcare facility for necessary medical care.

Furthermore, Police Post Pakherpora received information about nomadic families stranded near Nallah Sangerwani due to heavy snowfall. A police team reached the spot and safely relocated the families to Government Middle School, Pakherpora.

About 70 km away, in Kulgam district, a distress call from Uppermunda, Qazigund, was received for assistance, stating that one woman and her newborn baby were stuck on the way at Chango Crossing and the family members were unable to bring them home because of incessant snowfall and slippery roads.

A police team was constituted and, despite adverse weather conditions, shifted the woman and her newborn baby on foot to their residential place at Uppermunda Gujjar Basti, Qazigund.

In a separate case, police received a call for help that a pregnant woman residing in Rangtraji (Widkhud) Devsar needed immediate medical attention. Subsequently, a police party rushed to the spot and evacuated her to PHC Devsar on foot for medical treatment, the police spokesperson said.

In south Kashmir's Shopian, police helped a COPD patient in need of oxygen. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ