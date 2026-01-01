J-K police initiates legal proceedings against 69 for not complying with ban on VPN

Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) Police have initiated legal proceedings against 69 people in Kashmir for not complying with orders prohibiting the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) in Jammu and Kashmir for security reasons.

A spokesperson said police in Sopore have identified 23 people using VPN services in violation of the prohibitory orders issued by the Baramulla district magistrate.

Proceedings have been initiated against 15 people, he said.

The spokesperson said similar action has been initiated against five people in Anantnag district for violating the orders of the district magistrate regarding the use of VPN services.

In Pulwama district, police have identified 95 people using VPN services and initiated action against 43 for violation of the prohibitory orders issued by district magistrate. Similar action has been taken against six people in Kulgam.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have suspended the use of VPN networks on security grounds. District magistrates have issued prohibitory orders, banning the use of unauthorised VPNs to curb misuse of online platforms, including encrypted applications.