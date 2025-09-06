J-K police launch drive against violations of food safety rules in Anantnag, 12 FIRs lodged

Srinagar, Sep 6 (PTI) Police has registered 12 FIRs against violations of food safety regulations and public health norms in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, an official said on Saturday.

Police have launched a massive drive against restaurants and shopkeepers found violating food safety regulations and public health norms, a police official said.

This was part of a continuous effort to uphold public health standards and ensure the safety of food being served and sold, he said.

Police said several establishments were found to be operating in contravention of prescribed guidelines. Strict legal action has been initiated by various police stations across the district and 12 FIRs have been registered in this regard, he said.

"All the cases have been registered under the relevant provisions of law applicable to food safety, public health, and hygiene standards," he added.

The official said further investigations are underway and defaulters will be dealt with strictly as per legal provisions.

J-K Police urges all food business operators to strictly adhere to the norms laid down by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and other regulatory bodies, the official said. PTI SSB SKY SKY