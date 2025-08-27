J-K Police launches response mechanism amid heavy rain, waterlogging in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) Police on Wednesday launched a comprehensive response mechanism to ensure the safety and mobility of residents by providing frontline assistance amid inclement weather conditions in the city.

A police spokesperson said teams have been deployed across Srinagar to address rain-related challenges, particularly in low-lying and waterlogged areas where civilians may require evacuation.

"In view of the continuous adverse weather conditions across J-K, Srinagar Police, in close coordination with the District Administration, has launched a comprehensive response mechanism to ensure the safety, mobility, and well-being of residents," he said.

The police teams are coordinating with civil departments for swift dewatering and sanitation efforts, supporting traffic police in managing congested routes, diverting vehicles from flooded zones, and responding promptly to emergency calls via the Police Control Room (PCR) and dedicated helpline numbers established in Srinagar, he added.

The spokesperson said citizens facing emergencies can contact Srinagar Police through the circulated helpline numbers and the CUG numbers of all District Police officers.

Srinagar Police has urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall, report waterlogging, fallen trees, or electrical hazards to the nearest police station or the PCR, and cooperate with field staff while following official advisories, he said. PTI SSB HIG