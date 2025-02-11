J-K Police launches SIM card verification drive in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 11 (PTI) Police have launched a SIM card verification drive in several districts of Kashmir with the aim of ensuring that mobile phone connections are issued in compliance with the established procedures, officials said here on Tuesday.

"In a proactive effort to curb the rising instances of fraud and misuse of mobile phone SIM cards, police have initiated a comprehensive SIM card verification drive in several districts of Kashmir," the officials said.

They said the drive is aimed at ensuring that all SIM cards are issued in full compliance with established procedures. For this, the police officers visit SIM card vendors in their respective areas of jurisdiction for verification.

Anatnag, Budgam and Pulwama are among the districts were the drive is being carried out, the officials said, adding that it will be extended to other districts of the valley as well.

"This initiative is a part of a broader strategy to prevent the misuse of mobile phone SIM cards in anti-national and unlawful activities. With an increase in cyber frauds and growing security concerns, the drive seeks to address these challenges by verifying the authenticity of documents submitted by subscribers and ensuring that vendors strictly adhere to the guidelines mandated by the Department of Telecommunications," they added.

The officials said the verification process aims to establish that SIM cards are issued only to legitimate individuals and that all necessary documentation is in place.

"By conducting random checks and ensuring thorough compliance, the Police hope to deter fraudulent practices and enhance the overall security framework within the district," they said.

The SIM card verification drive comes in the backdrop of authorities recovering several SIM cards from inmates of some jails in the union territory during recent raids. PTI MIJ NB NB