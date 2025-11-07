J-K Police marks 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'

Srinagar, Nov 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday commemorated the 150th anniversary of the country's national song "Vande Mataram," with DGP Nalin Prabhat leading the celebrations.

To mark the 150th anniversary of the national song, the J&K Police organised the main commemoration programme at the PCR here, a police spokesperson said.

The programme commenced with the collective singing of "Vande Mataram," in which the DGP, senior officers, and a large number of police personnel participated, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the ceremony concluded with participants reaffirming their pledge to serve the nation.

Meanwhile, the celebrations to mark this milestone were also held at several educational institutions, including schools, across the valley.

Government College of Education (GCOE) here organised a district-level event to commemorate the event, where Higher Education Additional Chief Secretary Shantmanu was the chief guest.

The gathering also witnessed the live broadcast of the Prime Minister's national address, as part of the nationwide commemoration programme. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ