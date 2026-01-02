J-K: Police, NSG conduct anti-fidayeen mock drill in Kathua

Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) Police and the National Security Guard (NSG) on Friday conducted a joint anti-fidayeen and anti-hostage mock drill at police stations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district to enhance preparedness against terror-related contingencies, officials said.

The exercise was conducted under the supervision of Kathua SSP Mohita Sharma at police stations in Hiranagar and Rajbagh, they said.

The mock drill was carried out jointly by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Kathua, police personnel and NSG commandos, the officials said.

During the exercise, the NSG component briefed and demonstrated tactics for neutralising terrorists during a fidayeen attack, procedures for the safe rescue of hostages in crisis situations and methods for defusing improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

After the culmination of the drill, NSG officers conducted a detailed debriefing of the police and SOG teams, they said.

The mock drill aimed at enhancing operational preparedness, agility and response capabilities of police personnel to deal with any potential fidayeen attack or hostage-like situation targeting police establishments, the officials said.

Police personnel were also briefed on the tactical use of dominating heights, deployment of heavy firepower and the functioning of alarm systems installed at police establishments.

They were directed to remain in a constant state of alertness, fully equipped with arms and ammunition, to ensure swift engagement of any hostile threat, officials added. PTI AB AMJ AMJ