J-K Police officer calls for stronger intelligence to counter terror networks in Poonch

Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) A senior police officer in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday laid emphasis on human intelligence (HUMINT) collection to counter cross-border narcotic smuggling and terror networks.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri–Poonch Range, Tajinder Singh, while addressing a comprehensive intelligence, security and crime review meeting in Poonch, urged officers to augment operations through innovative intelligence collection and analysis techniques, a police spokesman said.

While reviewing efforts against narco-smuggling and terror networks, the DIG directed officers to strengthen human intelligence networks, he said.

He held deliberations on rejuvenating the intelligence grid and emphasised strengthening grassroots-level intelligence generation to ensure timely inputs and proactive policing, the spokesperson said.

Singh issued instructions for effective implementation of the beat system, with a prime focus on identification and sustained surveillance of the terror ecosystem, narco-support structures, absconders, and other persons of tainted repute, he said.

The officers were directed to ensure regular beat checks, community interaction, and documentation of unit-level intelligence inputs, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Shafqat Hussain briefed the meeting on the prevailing security and intelligence scenario of the district, the spokesman said.

Officers present in the meeting provided a detailed account of their field intelligence networks, existing security arrangements, he said.

They also presented initiatives being undertaken at the level of police stations, police posts, and Special Operation Group (SOG) camps to maintain peace and thwart anti-national and criminal activities, he said.

The DIG, along with SSP Poonch, conducted a visit to Kirni and Qasba villages near the Line of Control (LoC) to strengthen police–public relations and address the issues of border residents on priority.

During the visit, the officers held a public meeting across the border fence and listened to the grievances and concerns of the local residents, the spokesman said.

The issues faced by residents living in forward areas, such as civic amenities, security, border-specific hardships, and movement restrictions, were brought to the notice of the officers, he said The DIG assured the public of time-bound redressal and necessary follow-ups, while the SSP assured the prompt addressing of grievances falling within the police domain.

The Poonch District Police remains accessible and responsive to the needs of the people, especially those residing in vulnerable and border areas, the SSP said.

The officers also appealed to the public to extend cooperation to the police and other security agencies in maintaining peace, law and order, and overall security in the border belt. PTI TAS TAS SHS SHS