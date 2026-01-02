J-K Police orders probe after cricketer wears helmet with Palestinian flag in Jammu tournament

Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday ordered a preliminary enquiry after a cricketer from south Kashmir wore a helmet with the Palestinian flag during a private cricket tournament match in Jammu, a police spokesperson said.

A video and photos of the cricketer, Furqan Ul Haq, were circulated online after he was seen displaying the flag on his helmet during the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League here on Thursday.

"Yesterday, a video circulating on social media showed a cricket player, Furqan Ul Haq, resident of Tangipuna, Pulwama, playing cricket at K C Door in Muthi, while displaying a Palestine logo on his helmet," the spokesperson said.

He said that in view of the "sensitivity of the matter and its potential public order implications", a 14-day preliminary enquiry under Section 173(3) of the BNSS has been initiated at the Domana police station to ascertain the facts, intent and background of the individual and "any possible linkages".

The tournament started on December 29 in Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association maintained that it has no role, engagement or association with the tournament, as it is a private affair and not recognised by the association.

This is the second cricket league in the UT to be hit with controversy, following the collapse of the privately-run Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL), whose organisers allegedly fled Srinagar on November 1 after duping players, officials, broadcasters and hoteliers.

The IHPL, which began on October 25 at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium with international stars such as Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill and Thisara Perera, folded after only 12 of the 27 scheduled matches, leaving around 60 cricketers -- including former India players Praveen Kumar, Iqbal Abdullah and Parvez Rasool -- along with umpires and staff, stranded. PTI AB PRK PRK