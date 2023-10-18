J-K Police organises outreach programme to combat misuse of vulnerable NPOs for terror financing

Srinagar, Oct 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday organised a one-day outreach programme on combating misuse of vulnerable non-profit organisations for terror financing.

Advertisment

The programme was organised by the CID wing of J-K Police jointly with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, at the police control room in Kashmir here, an official spokesperson said.

The aim behind the programme was to create awareness among the office bearers of different NPOs of Kashmir against their potential misuse for terror financing by various terrorist organisations based in J-K or elsewhere as has been observed in some cases in recent past, the spokesperson said.

About 50 functionaries of different Kashmir-based NPOs participated in the programme in which experts from MHA, interacted with the participants over a wide range of topics including FATF provisions vis-a-viz NPOs, Income Tax provisions related to charitable organisations, misuse of NPOs for terror financing etc, he said.

Such programmes, which were earlier held in the UT as part of the ongoing process, are for the first time being held by J-K Police jointly with MHA. PTI SSB NB NB