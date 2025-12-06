J-K: Police recover separatist posters, banned literature during search in Pulwama

Srinagar, Dec 6 (PTI) Police on Saturday recovered incriminating material, including posters of a separatist outfit and some banned literature, during a search in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Acting on a search warrant issued by the NIA Court Pulwama in a case registered under the UAP Act, the police carried out a search at a shop belonging to Mohamed Amir Rather, a resident of Litter Pulwama, a police spokesman said.

According to the spokesperson, the search operation was conducted in the presence of a magistrate and independent witnesses to ensure complete transparency and due process.

During the search, police recovered incriminating material, including posters of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) headed by the incarcerated Shabir Shah and banned literature books from the premises of the accused, the spokesman said.

He added that all the seized items have been taken into custody for detailed scrutiny.

Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the broader dimensions of the case and verify any additional connections linked to the seized material, he added. PTI SSB MPL MPL