J-K Police recovers another pistol from arrested criminal in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday recovered another pistol from the house of a hardcore criminal who was arrested in Samba district the previous day, police said.

Police have arrested Ranju Choudhary, a resident of Jammu's Kathar village, along with a pistol, five rounds and over 20 grams of heroin, from Ramgarh police station on Wednesday, they said.

During the investigation, the accused led the police to his Kathar residence and one more pistol was recovered at his disclosure, a police spokesperson said.

According to the police, Choudhary is involved in multiple cases, including attempt to murder, assault on a public servant, snatching and other heinous cases under the Arms Act registered at different Police Stations of Samba and Jammu districts over the past six years.

The cases registered against him include four cases in Ramgarh between 2020 and 2024, three cases in Arnia between 2020 and 2025 and one case in Kahana Chak in 2024, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS TAS SHS SHS