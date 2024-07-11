J-K Police registers FIRs against five lodge owners for failure to install CCTVs in Katra

Jammu, Jul 11 (PTI) Police on Thursday registered FIRs against owners of hotels and lodges for failing to install CCTV cameras in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

"In compliance with the Reasi district magistrate's order regarding the installation of CCTV cameras at hotels and lodges, police conducted a surprise check in the Katra town," a police spokesman said.

During the inspection of hotels and lodges in Katra, five lodges were found without CCTV cameras, he said. In this regard, five FIRs were registered in Katra against the lodge owners for non-compliance with the order, he said.

The district magistrate of Reasi directed that CCTV cameras must be installed in all hotels, lodges, and medical shops.

Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma appealed to the owners of hotels, lodges, and medical shops in the district to make use of technology and install CCTV cameras on their premises to monitor criminal elements in society.