J-K police rescue abducted 8-yr-old girl from Delhi, accused held

Jammu, Jul 14 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl allegedly abducted from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district has been rescued from Delhi, police here said on Sunday.

The accused, Shankar Lal (26) was arrested during the rescue operation in the national capital's Kashmiri Gate area, a police spokesperson said.

He said the girl, originally hailing from Chhattisgarh but presently putting up at Katra, was reported missing from Katra market on July 11 and accordingly a case was lodged under relevant sections of law.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma formed a special team to find the girl, the spokesperson said.

Following the trail of CCTV footage, coupled with technical assistance, the location of the girl was established in Delhi.

A special team was dispatched to Delhi and the girl was successfully rescued within 24 hours and handed over to her family after completing all legal formalities, he said. PTI TAS RPA