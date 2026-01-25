J-K Police rescues man stuck in snow in Shopian, evacuates two women patients in Budgam

Srinagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police rescued a man trapped in snow in Shopian district and also helped evacuate two women to a hospital in Budgam district, officials said on Sunday.

They said police swung into action when they heard the cries of a man trapped in deep snow at Shopian's Herpora area. The timely action saved the life of the man, identified as Danish Riyaz Ganaie.

He was given first aid and sent home, the officials said.

Meanwhile, in Khansahib area of Budgam district, two women patients could not be shifted to hospital as snow had accumulated on the roads.

"Khansahib police station received a distress call from Batpora Shekhpora (area), informing about a woman in severe pain. A police team, led by the SHO, immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the patient to Khansahib hospital for treatment," a police spokesperson said.

The Khansahib Police responded to another urgent call from the Hariwanin area, where a pregnant woman required immediate medical assistance. The police team swiftly evacuated her to a hospital for necessary care. PTI MIJ RUK RUK RUK