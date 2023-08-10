J-K: Police say arrested Afghan national linked to 'AL-Badr', booked under UAPA

Mendhar/Jammu, Aug 10 (PTI) An Afghan national, who was arrested near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged links with Pakistan-based terrorists, a police official said on Thursday.

Abdul Wahid with a disability in left leg was taken into custody by the Army from Dabi-Basuni village of Balakote sector while he was trying to sneak into this side from across the border on Monday. He was handed over to police for further legal action the next day.

The official said an FIR under various sections of the UAPA and the Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance was registered against the accused on the information of the Army, the official said, adding his questioning revealed that he was associated with terror group 'Al-Badr' and had come to this side for a recce of the area without generating any suspicion due to his disability.

Meanwhile, a local court on Thursday granted the police 10 days remand of the Afghan national for questioning.

Wahab was produced in the Munsiff court in sub-division Mendhar, where police sought his remand for questioning, the official said. PTI COR/TAS AQS