J-K Police says report claiming DSP's involvement in Kokernag terror incident not true

Srinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday asserted that there was no truth to the claim of a news outlet that arrested deputy superintendent of police Adil Mushtaq was involved in the terror incident in Kokernag area of Anantnag district and said such "irresponsible journalism" is liable for legal action.

Advertisment

Mushtaq was arrested last month on corruption charges.

"It has come to notice that a video news item has been uploaded purportedly issued by a news agency by the name of Bharat TAK suggesting that DSP Adil Mushtaq is involved in the Kokernag terror incident as an insider betrayal. There is no truth to this video news," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on social media site X.

Mushtaq is being investigated for an entirely different case in Srinagar district and not in Anantnag, he said.

"This type of irresponsible journalism is also an act of criminal misconduct and is liable for legal action," the ADGP Kashmir added.

Four security personnel, including two army officers and a police officer, lost their lives in the gunfight in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district last month. Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Uzair Khan was among the two terrorists killed in the gunfight that ended after seven days. PTI SSB SSB NSD NSD