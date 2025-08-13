J-K Police search bookshops in Poonch for 25 banned books

Jammu, Aug 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday carried out searches at bookshops across Poonch district to seize the 25 books banned by the Lieutenant Governor's administration in the Union Territory.

"Acting on directions regarding the forfeiture of 25 books identified for promoting false narratives and secessionism, police conducted searches of bookshops across the district", a police officer said.

During the extensive searches at multiple locations across the district, no such books were found in any of the premises visited, he said.

"Bookshop owners were sensitised about the directive and cautioned to ensure that such prohibited material is neither stocked nor sold in any form", he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had last week banned the publication of 25 books for "promoting false narratives and glorifying terrorism." According to an order issued by the Home Department, the books, including those written by famous authors like Moulana Moudadi, Arundhati Roy, A G Noorani, Victoria Schofield, and David Devadas, propagate secessionism in J-K and need to be declared as forfeited in terms of Section 98 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023. PTI AB DV DV