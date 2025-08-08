J-K: Police search houses of Pakistan-based terrorists in Doda

Jammu, Aug 8 (PTI) Searches were carried out at the houses of Pakistan-based terrorists across fifteen locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district as part of a massive clampdown on the terror ecosystem in the region, officials said on Friday.

"The searches in the Doda district were conducted in the houses of terrorists currently in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, who are carrying out their activities here from across the border," a senior police officer told PTI.

The police teams have been conducting searches at the premises since Thursday evening.

The searches are aimed at intensifying the police crackdown on terrorism following activities in the district from across the border.

"Further details will be shared after the operation concludes," Senior Superintendent of Police Doda, Sandeep Mehta, who is monitoring the search operation, said. PTI AB MPL MPL