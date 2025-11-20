J-K: Police search lockers of doctors, students at hospitals in Doda, Bhaderwah

Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) Police on Wednesday carried out extensive search of lockers belonging to doctors, staff and students at the Government Medical College in Doda and Sub-District Hospital in Bhaderwah amid heightened security concerns in the region.

The move follows the recent arrest of doctors in a major terror case and the recovery of arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle, from the locker of a doctor at Government Medical College in Anantnag on November 8, officials said.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Doda, and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bhaderwah.

"During the exercise, personal lockers of doctors and other designated staff areas were inspected meticulously," officials said, adding that medical personnel were clearly instructed not to store any unlawful or prohibited material in their lockers or within hospital premises.

Nothing incriminating or suspicious was recovered during the search.

Police said the exercise was part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen security, maintain law and order, and ensure strict adherence to safety protocols in key institutions across the district.

Doda Police reiterated its commitment to ensuring public safety and maintaining a secure and accountable environment.