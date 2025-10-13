J-K: Police search premises linked to Jamaat-e-Islami, Hurriyat Conference

Srinagar, Oct 13 (PTI) Police on Monday conducted searches at several locations here linked to persons associated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami and Hurriyat Conference, officials said.

The searches were carried out at the homes of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat alias Goga Shahib, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, and Zameer Ahmad Sheikh.

"Continuing its sustained action against proscribed organisations, Srinagar Police today conducted coordinated search operations at multiple locations linked to individuals allegedly associated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami and Hurriyat Conference," a police spokesperson said.

"The searches were conducted strictly in accordance with legal procedures. During the operations, various materials, including literature and photographs allegedly linked to banned separatist outfits, were seized," he stated.

The actions form part of a broader campaign aimed at dismantling the terror and separatist ecosystem in the valley by targeting its support structures and networks, he added. PTI MIJ ANM ANM MIN MIN