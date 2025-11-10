J-K Police seeks bail cancellation of over 30 accused in UAPA cases

Srinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday initiated legal proceedings for the cancellation of bail to more than 30 accused persons facing trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A police spokesperson said the action is aimed at dismantling terror ecosystem in the valley.

The legal proceedings have been started in Shopian, Anantnag, and Baramulla districts.

As part of its sustained efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and ensure strict enforcement of the law, police have filed applications for bail cancellation in cases registered under the UAPA, the spokesperson said.

He said the action was taken after it was found that several accused persons, who had been granted bail by the competent courts, were violating bail conditions and re-engaging in activities detrimental to public order and security.

These violations were meticulously documented during regular surveillance and review of UAPA cases by the police, he said.

In Shopian, police have filed applications against 13 such accused, while nine have been identified in Anantnag, and in Sopore area of Baramulla district, police identified 11 such individuals, the spokesperson said.

Strict legal action is being pursued to ensure that such individuals do not exploit legal relief to continue anti-national or unlawful activities, he added.

By moving for bail cancellation, the police aim to ensure that legal provisions are not misused to undermine public order or national security, the spokesperson said.

This step reflects the force's unwavering stand against any attempt to revive or strengthen terror networks in the region, he said.

Police reiterated that bail is a legal concession, not an exemption from accountability. Any misuse or violation of court-imposed conditions will lead to immediate legal action, including the cancellation of bail and re-arrest, the spokesperson said.