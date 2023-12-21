J-K Police seeks victims' help to solve financial fraud case

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police's cyber wing on Thursday asked the victims of a Rs 59-crore online financial fraud to share information to aid the investigation into the case.

Several people, including social media influencers, have been questioned in the case, officials said and added that multiple locations in the Kashmir Valley were raided on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the probe, and electronic gadgets and documents were seized.

"If you've been affected by the recent online financial scam or have info related to it, your contribution is crucial! Share details with us to aid our investigation. Your information matters! Together, we can combat cyber fraud. Your input can make a difference!" the Cyber Police, Kashmir, said in a post on X.

The cyber police have registered a case against unknown persons in connection with the online investment fraud that came to light earlier this week.

Inspired by the Bollywood film 'Phir Hera Pheri', the fraudsters set up a company named 'Curative Survey' in the Karan Nagar area and duped several people of at least Rs 59 crore under the pretext of doubling their investment within two weeks, the officials said.

The officials said the amount might increase as the investigation is still in progress.

Initially, the company made good on its promise which brought in more investors, and the scheme was promoted by at least two local YouTubers adding to its popularity.

Soon after, the owners of the company disappeared, the officials said, adding that they found the Karan Nagar office locked.

The company has opened branches in several district headquarters and towns of Jammu and Kashmir.