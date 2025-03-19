National

Jammu Police seize 40 kg poppy in Udhampur, one arrested

Udhampur police officials with possession of seized poppy

Jammu: Jammu Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and seized 40 kg of poppy from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

A police team intercepted a vehicle during a routine check at the Jakhani Naka on the highway, they said.

During search, two plastic gunny bags were found concealed inside empty vegetable crates in the back of the vehicle, police said.

Upon inspection, police found 40 kg of poppy hidden in the bags, they added.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Haseen, was arrested from the spot, police said, adding that a case has been registered at the Udhampur police station and further probe is underway.

