J-K: Police seize property of drug peddler

Srinagar, Feb 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday attached property worth Rs 1.5 crore of an alleged drug peddler in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

According to a police spokesperson, the assets comprise six shops, five godowns, a tin shed, and a plinth located in Manigam village.

These properties belong to Mohammad Ashraf Khanday, a resident of the Nipora area in Kulgam, who is allegedly involved in extensive drug trafficking.

The action was taken under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, after establishing that the properties were proceeds of crime acquired through illegal drug operations.

The market value of the seized property is approximately Rs 1.5 crore, the police spokesperson said.

This move is part of the ongoing efforts by the Kulgam police to dismantle the financial networks of drug traffickers, they added.