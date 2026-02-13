J-K Police seizes heroin dropped by drone from Pakistan in Kathua; 2 arrested

Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling heroin from Pakistan via a drone that dropped the contraband in the border areas of Kathua district, officials said.

An investigation was launched based on specific information about a drone-dropping along the J-K-Punjab border near Nagri in Kathua district, they said.

With the help of technical analysis and examination of CCTV footage, police arrested the first accused, identified as Jatin, a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, the officials said.

On further probe, the second accused, Danish Dogra alias Sajan, a resident of Jakhbar in Kathua, was arrested as part of the forward linkage, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler through VoIP calls and had received the heroin for selling it to vulnerable youth for monetary gain, they added.

Around 150 gm of heroin was seized during the operation, the officials said. PTI AB ARI