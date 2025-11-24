J-K: Police stop PDP's women unit from protesting against proposed power tariff hike

Srinagar, Nov 24 (PTI) The PDP's women wing on Monday were stopped from holding a protest against the proposed hike in power tariffs in Jammu and Kashmir.

The party's women wing had planned to hold a protest against the proposed hike in power tariffs at peak hours; however, the police, according to officials, did not allow their workers to leave the party headquarters near Sher-e-Kashmir Municipal Park here.

Taking to social media, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the peaceful voices were being throttled in the name of maintaining law and order.

"The J&K Police stopping PDPs Women Wing from holding a peaceful protest against the crushing rise in power tariffs is yet another continuation of the assault on our democratic rights since 2019.

"When even the most peaceful voices are throttled under the pretext of law and order it sends a chilling message that our pain is irrelevant that our rights are expendable and that speaking up now carries an unfair cost," Mufti posted on X.

She said such moves were pushing the Kashmiris against the wall and denying them their basic demand of being heard.

"This constant silencing is pushing Kashmiris to the wall suffocating our hopes and even our basic demand to be heard. Such relentless suppression leaves deep wounds on an entire community and fosters an overwhelming sense of collective punishment," she added.