J-K Police to launch awareness programme on three new criminal laws

Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police will launch an awareness campaign across the Union Territory on the three new criminal laws that will come into effect from July 1.

The new laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

The laws received parliamentary approval on December 21 and presidential assent on December 25.

"In order to make the people of Jammu and Kashmir aware about these new laws, Director General of Police RR Swain has sanctioned Rs 8.23 lakh for conducting awareness programmes in all districts of the Union Territory," a police spokesperson said.

Under the programme, awareness camps and debates will be organised to enlighten the general public, especially students and women, he said.

District police heads have been directed to conduct the awareness programmes at the subdivision level to reach the maximum number of people.

"The new laws include provisions which ensure that not only the accused but the victims of crimes and the society in general receive justice, and thrust has been given to modernise the investigation process by using technology," the spokesperson said.

"These laws have provisions to tackle terrorism and organised crimes more effectively and incorporate advancements in modern and scientific technology to improve the quality of investigation, besides timeline for trials," he said.

Additionally, the laws have provisions for increased punishment in certain offences.

The new criminal laws have introduced new offences, including offences against the state; organised crime; and offences related to terrorism, mob-lynching, non-reporting of rash and negligent acts, snatching, ATM theft, Ponzi schemes, and question paper leaks, according to the police spokesperson.

The laws expand the definition of documents to include electronic or digital records, e-mails, server logs, computers, smartphones, laptops, SMS, websites, locational evidence, mails, messages on devices. A provision has been made to digitise the entire process from FIR to case diary, case diary to charge sheet and charge sheet to judgment, he added.

The official said videography has been made compulsory at the time of search and seizure that will be part of the case and will not implicate innocent citizens. Without such recordings by the police, no charge sheet will be valid.

He added a provision of e-FIR is being added for the first time, every district and police station will designate a police officer who will officially inform the family of the arrested person about his arrest online and in person.

The statement of the victim has been made compulsory in the cases of sexual violence and the video recording of the statement has also been made compulsory in cases of sexual harassment, the police spokesperson said.

According to three identical notifications issued by the Union home ministry on February 24, provisions of the new laws will come into force from July 1.

The legislations aim at completely overhauling the criminal justice system by giving definitions of various offences and their punishments.

However, the provision related to cases of hit and run by vehicle drivers will not be implemented immediately. PTI TAS TAS SZM