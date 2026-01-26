J-K: Police visits families of martyred personnel in Srinagar; assures of continued support

Srinagar, Jan 26 (PTI) Police on Monday visited the families of martyred police personnel in Srinagar district on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, as a mark of respect and gratitude for their supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

"Senior officers from various units and establishments of Srinagar Police met the next of kin of the martyrs, interacted with them, and listened to their concerns. The families were reassured of the continued support and solidarity of the Jammu and Kashmir Police," a police spokesman said.

He said as a symbolic gesture of remembrance and appreciation, sweets and small gifts were distributed to the families, "reflecting the department's enduring bond with its fallen heroes and their loved ones".

Jammu and Kashmir Police reaffirmed its commitment to stand by the families of martyrs at all times, and to honour their sacrifices in the line of duty, he added. PTI MIJ ARB ARB