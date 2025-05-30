J-K Police's counter insurgency wing conducts raids at multiple locations across Kashmir

Srinagar: Counter Insurgency Kashmir wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday carried out raids at multiple locations across the valley as part of investigation into terror activities, officials said.

The raids were carried out in Budgam, Pulwama, Awantipora, Kupwara, Shopian and Srinagar districts, officials said.

They said that during the investigation, some suspects were allegedly found using a specific encrypted messaging application which is used by terrorists and their handlers from across the border.

"These users are suspected to be in touch with suspicious entities across the border," the officials said.

The raids were going on till last reports came in.