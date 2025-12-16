J-K Police's counter intel wing busts terror-linked network; 12 suspects detained

Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) The counter intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday carried out pre-dawn raids at multiple locations across the valley and busted a terror-linked network of anti-national elements operating under the garb of social activism, officials said.

During the operation across seven districts, 12 suspects were detained for questioning.

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted coordinated searches across multiple districts of the Kashmir valley, exposing a clandestine terror-support ecosystem masquerading as voices of social change, dealing a decisive blow to anti-national elements operating under the garb of social activism, the officials said.

They said the searches were carried out in connection with a 2023 case registered at CIK Srinagar police station under various sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The action was undertaken after obtaining due authorization through search warrants issued by a special court in Srinagar, designated under the NIA Act, the officials added.

The case stems from credible intelligence inputs indicating that certain individuals in Jammu and Kashmir were "exploiting" platforms linked to mass media, social media, human rights advocacy, environmental causes and women empowerment as a "cover to carry out activities gravely prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of India", they said.

"Discreet verification further revealed their suspected links with secessionist groups and proscribed terrorist organisations," an official said.

Investigations also brought to light that some of these individuals were allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based terror handlers using encrypted communication applications.

"They are suspected to have been actively involved in peddling false narratives, glorifying terrorists and terrorism, radicalising impressionable youth, and systematically attempting to disrupt public order and peace in Jammu & Kashmir," the official said.

Acting on these inputs, 12 locations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Budgam and Shopian were identified and searched.

During the operation, 12 suspects were detained for questioning. A substantial cache of incriminating digital material was seized, including 10 mobile phones, a laptop and 14 SIM cards, all of which are now under detailed forensic examination, the officials said.

"The operation has successfully dismantled a dangerous covert network that sought to exploit the credibility of social causes to advance terror agendas. The seized digital evidence is expected to unravel deeper layers of the conspiracy, and further arrests cannot be ruled out as the investigation progresses," the official said.

The investigation is on to unearth the full scale of the conspiracy, identify other conspirators and associates and expose their chain of communication with terrorist-secessionist handlers sitting across the border, the officials said. PTI SSB KVK KVK