J-K Police's counter intel wing carries out raids in seven districts of Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday carried out pre-dawn raids at multiple locations across the Valley as part of its probe against suspects involved in terrorism, glorifying terrorists and promoting radicalisation, officials said.

The raids were conducted across seven districts in the Kashmir valley, they said.

According to officials, the searches are being conducted in a terror crime case against individuals involved in terrorism, and glorifying terrorists and radicalisation with the aim of recruitment into terrorist ranks. PTI SSB NSD NSD