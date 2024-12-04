J-K Police's Counter Intelligence Kashmir wing raids Central Jail in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of police on Wednesday carried out raids at the Central Jail here, officials said here.

The CIK sleuths cordoned off the Central Jail in the Rainawari area of the city before daybreak and started searching the barracks, they said.

The raids come in the backdrop of clashes between two groups of inmates in September this year.

In 2018, authorities recovered mobile phones from the prisoners, prompting strengthening of the security measures inside the jail. PTI MIJ NSD NSD