J-K political leaders express grief over Nowgam blast

Srinagar/Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) Several political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday expressed sorrow over the accidental explosion at Nowgam police station in Srinagar that left nine people dead and 32 others injured.

In a post on his official X handle, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the incident.

"The chief minister has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic accidental explosion at Nowgam police station, which claimed precious lives and left several personnel injured," it read.

Abdullah also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of all those injured.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who ordered a probe into the cause of the incident also mourned the loss of lives.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Srinagar. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Sinha, who was scheduled to chair a security review meeting in Jammu in the morning, cancelled it in view of the incident, official sources said.

He is likely to visit Srinagar to take stock of the situation, they said.

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said she is deeply anguished by the tragedy.

"This heartbreaking incident lays bare the risks and difficult conditions under which our police personnel serve to keep the rest of us safe. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for strength and swift recovery for the injured," Mehbooba posted on X.

People's Conference president Sajad Lone said the incident is heartbreaking.

"The accidental blast at the Nowgam police station is heartbreaking. Heartfelt condolences to families of those who lost their lives. In this distressing moment, may they muster the courage to bear this loss," Lone said.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad also mourned the deaths.

"Deeply pained by the tragic blast at Nowgam police station, Srinagar, while handling recovered explosive material, which claimed 9 lives and injured many. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," he said on X.

A massive blast occurred when authorities were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives confiscated in the "white-collar terror module" case and was stored at the premises of Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar.