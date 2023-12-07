J-K: Political leaders welcome move to reserve two assembly seats for Kashmiri migrant community

Jammu, Dec 6 (PTI) Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the government to reserve two seats in the assembly for the Kashmiri migrant community and said this will empower it politically.

The Lok Sabha has passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representing the displaced persons from PoK to the legislative assembly.

"We welcome the passage of the Bill to nominate two seats for Kashmiri Pandits in the assembly. It is a big day for Kashmiri Pandits," Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesman Rajiv Pandita told PTI and added that it will empower the community politically.

Former general secretary of the All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC), Dr T K Bhat also praised the government for passage of the Bill.

"It is aimed to restore the political legacy of the community in (Kashmir) Valley. It was eroded earlier. It will be resorted with this step", Dr Bhat said.

Congress KP minority cell chief Hira Lal Hangloo expressed happiness on the Bill's passage and said it will give representation to the community in legislative setup for the first time under the reservation category. "It is welcome step. We are happy over the decision," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the two bills linked to Jammu and Kashmir that were tabled by the Union government in the parliament, are aimed at providing justice to those deprived of their rights for over 70 years. Speaking during the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, Shah said that the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits could have been averted had terrorism been tackled without consideration for vote-bank politics. PTI AB ANB ANB