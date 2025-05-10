J-K political parties welcome 'ceasefire' between India, Pakistan; better late than never: Omar

Srinagar, May 10 (PTI) Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir Saturday welcomed the "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan and expressed hope of permanent peace in the region.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday. The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by the US.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the ceasefire, saying it was better late than never.

"I welcome from the depths of my heart the announcement made by the Government of India spokesperson about restoration of ceasefire between India and Pakistan," Abdullah told reporters at his residence.

"Better late than never but had this ceasefire come two or three days earlier, perhaps the bloodshed we saw and the precious lives we lost, would have been safe," he added.

Abdullah said it is now the duty of the J-K government to provide relief and compensation to those who have suffered during this period.

"We have announced compensation for the loss of precious lives. Now we will have to compensate those who have been injured as well," he said.

The chief minister said there has been a lot of devastation caused by cross-border shelling and attacks in Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Tangdhar and other border areas.

"Now we also hope that we can resume the Haj flights as we were not able to send the pilgrims to Haj due to the closure of the airport," he said.

Ruling National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah also welcomed the ceasefire, emphasising the urgent need to end hostilities.

In a statement released from the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, the NC president expressed his support for the ceasefire, acknowledging the significant impact the ongoing situation has had on the people and their property in the region.

"Our people along the LoC (Line of Control) and IB (International Border)have borne the brunt of the deteriorating situation between the two neighbouring countries. This measure will greatly alleviate the suffering of our people who have been caught in the crossfire," he said.

Abdullah emphasised that his party has always advocated for lasting friendship between India and Pakistan.

However, he stressed, that the primary responsibility to bridge the trust deficit lies with Pakistan, which must address India's genuine concerns regarding cross-border terrorism.

Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the ceasefire and said both countries should resolve their issues and find ways to establish permanent peace.

"This is good news for the people of J-K who have been suffering because of the cross-border shelling for the last few days. I am sure the news has brought a sigh of relief across the border," Mufti said in a video released by her party.

She said while terrorism is not acceptable to anyone and would not be tolerated, "terrorists should not determine when there should be war or peace between India and Pakistan".

"Military solution is no solution. Ultimately, there should be a political intervention," she said.

Mufti said India should play the role of big brother in the region.

"Our country is huge, it should play the role of a big brother not just with Pakistan but also with the whole region so that there is permanent peace and people prosper," she added.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K expressed hope that the two countries will seek to resolve their difference to establish permanent peace.

"I hope both the countries will sit together and resolve their issues and find a way to establish lasting peace in the coming times -- the peace which is permanent and not affected by an incident.

"I am very happy with the news given by Trump. It has brought a message of peace not just for J-K but also the whole region," she said.

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami also welcomed the ceasefire, saying it has brought a big relief to people on both sides.

Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Lone said the announcement of the ceasefire is a welcome step and there is a sense of relief everywhere.

"The inhabitants of the border areas in J and K have had a harrowing time. Hope they are able to resume their lives and hope we as a society come to their aid and help them rebuild their homes," Lone added. PTI SSB MIJ KSS KSS