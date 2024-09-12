J-K polls: 483 candidates file nominations for third phase

Jammu, Sep 12 (PTI) As many as 483 candidates filed their nominations for the third and final phase of the assembly elections across 40 constituencies in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Thursday was the final day for filing nominations for the third phase, scheduled to be held on October 1.
According to a statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, 518 nomination papers were submitted by 483 candidates for this phase.
Jammu district recorded 122 submissions, followed by Baramulla (111), Kupwara (80), Bandipora (50), Kathua (47), Udhampur (40), and Samba (33).
The papers will be scrutinised on Friday and candidates can withdraw their nominations till September 17. PTI AB SZM