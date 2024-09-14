J-K polls: BJP releases "Naya Jammu, Naya Kashmir" campaign video

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a campaign video titled "Naya Jammu, Naya Kashmir," hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Doda district.

The campaign video for the assembly polls in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir aims to resonate with the electorate by highlighting development, peace, and the abrogation of Article 370.

The campaign video showcases the BJP's narrative of bringing peace and development to the region post the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

Modi's scheduled rally in Doda, set against the backdrop of the campaign video's release, is seen as a significant boost for BJP's campaign, especially in the Chenab Valley, where voting is scheduled for the first phase on September 18.

BJP's strategy with "Naya Jammu, Naya Kashmir" is to project a vision of a transformed region where peace, development, and national integration are paramount.

This narrative is pitched against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370, which BJP claims has opened avenues for economic growth and ended the region's isolation from the rest of India.

While it aims to consolidate BJP's stronghold in Jammu and make inroads into Kashmir, the opposition parties, like the National Conference and Congress, are rallying against what they describe as BJP's divisive politics.