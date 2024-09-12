J-K polls: BJP's Devender Rana files nomination from Nagrota seat

Jammu, Sep 12 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Devender Rana on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Nagrota assembly seat and asked people to vote for his party to ensure Jammu region should rule Jammu and Kashmir.

Rana is contesting from Nagrota in Jammu district for second time.

Accompanied by former Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP's election in-charge for J&K Ram Madhav, Rana held a roadshow to showcase his strength hitting the campaign trail in the constituency.

"Today, I filed nomination paper...people are fully supporting me. We will form the government," he told reporters here. Rana said he is servant of the people of constituency and is available to people at just a call away. "I pray before Mata Vaishnodevi to bless me for serving the people of this constituency," he said.

Thakur said that the BJP will form government in Jammu and Kashmir with a majority. "The BJP will continue the development journey of Jammu and Kashmir under its rule", he told reporters.

Rana, who won Nagrota seat in 2014 and is a proponent of the Jammu Declaration – a roadmap for an inclusive Jammu and Kashmir, quit the National Conference and joined the BJP three years ago. PTI AB KVK KVK