J-K polls: Cafes in Srinagar serve hot debates ahead of counting

Srinagar, Oct 7 (PTI) As the countdown begins for the results of Jammu and Kashmir's first-ever assembly elections after being downgraded to Union territory, coffee shops and eateries in the city are buzzing with speculation about the winning candidates.

In the last decade, the cafe culture in Srinagar has flourished, with patrons occupying tables for extended periods to discuss the impending election outcomes.

Yawar Shah, co-owner of O’Bon café, noted the intensity of the discussions, stating, "Sometimes discussions go ugly, and we run the risk of fights." While many anticipate that the National Conference will emerge as the single largest party, conversations also centre around potential alliance partners and role of the BJP in the next government.

Postgraduate student Maiser Majeed expressed hope for a clear majority, saying, "We hope we don't get ditched yet again. Keeping my fingers crossed for the erstwhile state." Amir, owner of a small café near the Dal Lake, is quick to intervene when heated arguments arise among youths discussing government formation.

"It's not limited to elections. Discussions also cover the situation in Gaza following Iran's missile strikes on Israel," he said, highlighting the diverse range of topics on the minds of his customers.

As election results are set to be announced Tuesday morning, the public is eager for a decisive mandate.

Bashir Ahmed, an autorickshaw driver, voiced his frustration with the current bureaucratic administration, and said, "I want an MLA whom we can approach." Fayaz Ahmed, General Secretary of Mecca Market, emphasised the need for the new government to focus on pressing issues such as unemployment and rising prices.

"There is a lot of unemployment, and prices are skyrocketing; these issues need to be addressed as soon as possible," he said.

With anticipation building, the people of Jammu and Kashmir await the election results, hopeful for a government that will prioritize their needs and concerns.