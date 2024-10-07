J-K polls: Cong-NC, BJP, PDP confident of win on eve of counting day

Jammu, Oct 7 (PTI) On the eve of the counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, top leaders of the Congress-NC alliance, the BJP and the PDP have expressed confidence in forming the next government in the Union Territory.

While the Congress and the National Conference, who formed a pre-poll alliance, claimed they would cross the magical figure of 46 in the 90-member House on their own, the BJP was relying on independent candidates and the PDP said no secular government was possible in Jammu and Kashmir without its support.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said his party would emerge as the single largest, securing 35 seats. With the help of independents and like-minded groups, the BJP would cross the majority mark, he said.

"We are confident of winning 35 seats in Jammu and Kashmir and with the support of independents and like-minded groups, who will secure around 15 seats, we will surpass the majority mark," Raina told reporters.

"The people have voted for us, endorsing our vision for development and peace," he added.

Raina emphasised the “strong public support” for the BJP, citing the “large crowds” at the rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He predicted a “crushing” defeat for the Congress.

However, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra said the party’s alliance with the NC had the edge.

"People have voted for the NC-Congress alliance as we expected. We are confident of forming the government in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

“From day one, we anticipated forming the government and this is also the expectation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

The NC echoed the same sentiment. Its provincial president for the Jammu region Rattan Lal Gupta said the NC-Congress alliance will form the next government, regardless of exit poll predictions.

"Most exit polls have given a clear mandate to the NC-Congress alliance with over 53 seats. The alliance is expected to win 20 to 24 seats in the Jammu region," Gupta said.

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has asserted that the next government in Jammu and Kashmir will be secular and not without her party’s support.

"The government will be secular… without the PDP’s support, no government will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir. There will never be a BJP government in the region," she asserted.

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place at all 20 counting centres and district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir for Tuesday’s vote count. This was the first Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. PTI AB RHL